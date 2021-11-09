Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 84,093 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 88.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,093 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.