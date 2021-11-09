srnArt Gallery (SACT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,020.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $151,248.48 and approximately $7,020.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade srnArt Gallery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.