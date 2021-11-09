SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,349,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

