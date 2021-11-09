Stabilize (STBZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $707.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Stabilize has a market cap of $105,145.52 and $707.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stabilize has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

