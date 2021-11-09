STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 94,136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

