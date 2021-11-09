State Street Corp Acquires 268,811 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.55% of Sprout Social worth $74,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $18,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 294.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 58.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock worth $21,560,736 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.