State Street Corp Acquires 560,139 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,139 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $75,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

