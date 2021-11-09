State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Arch Resources worth $73,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCH opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

