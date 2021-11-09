State Street Corp Has $78.06 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $78,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.