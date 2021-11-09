State Street Corp Has $79.04 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.49% of Graham worth $79,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GHC stock opened at $594.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $435.45 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

