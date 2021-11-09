STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STE traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.99. 14,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,144. STERIS has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.17.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.