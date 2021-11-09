Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY21 guidance to €0.45-€0.47 EPS.

Shares of STVN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

