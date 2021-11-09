Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY21 guidance to €0.45-€0.47 EPS.
Shares of STVN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.