Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,398 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNOX opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

