Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 565,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

