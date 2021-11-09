Stifel Financial Corp Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

