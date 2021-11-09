Stifel Financial Corp Has $440,000 Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,642 shares of company stock worth $6,797,532. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

