Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

FCBC opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

