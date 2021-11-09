Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Stifel Financial worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.