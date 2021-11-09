Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

