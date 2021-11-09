Stifel Financial Corp Takes $464,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

