Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$9.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DALXF. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

