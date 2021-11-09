STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 973,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,024. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

