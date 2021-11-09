Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce sales of $291.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.37 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

