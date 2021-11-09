Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Strategic Education stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

