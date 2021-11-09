Streamr Achieves Market Cap of $113.49 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $113.49 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

