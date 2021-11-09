Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $850.93 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $850.93 or 0.01265983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $117.66 million and $9.47 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

