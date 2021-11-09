Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

