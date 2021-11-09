Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$79.50

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$79.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $57.46 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.