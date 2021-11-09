Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,766. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

