Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 6,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.