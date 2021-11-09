SureRemit Price Hits $0.0027 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2,514.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

