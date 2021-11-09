Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

