Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFAU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000.

OTCMKTS SVFAU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

