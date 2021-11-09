Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TARA opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

