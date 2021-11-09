Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $17.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

