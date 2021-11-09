Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.38.
SYNA opened at $251.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
