Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $251.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.