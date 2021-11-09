Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. 80,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.14%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

