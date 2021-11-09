TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.08 Million

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $332.80 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,596.53 or 1.00643236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.21 or 0.07009006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020390 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

