Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 259,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.