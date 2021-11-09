Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Talis Biomedical worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.