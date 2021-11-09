TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ TASK opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TaskUs stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.