Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stake Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

