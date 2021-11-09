Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

