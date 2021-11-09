Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

