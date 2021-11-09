TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.61 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

