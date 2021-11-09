TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Reduce” at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.32%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789 in the last ninety days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

