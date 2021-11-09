TD Securities Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$72.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TRP stock opened at C$62.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.06. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88. The company has a market cap of C$61.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Insiders sold a total of 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

