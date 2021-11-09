TDCX Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. TDCX had issued 19,358,957 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $348,461,226 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. TDCX has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

