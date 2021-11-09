Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teck’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project crossed the two-third mark. Once completed, it will transform the company into a major global copper producer. Copper production for the current year is expected at 275,000-290,000 tons. The company targets 7.5 million tons of steelmaking coal sales to China in 2021 to capitalize on the increase in demand due to restrictions on Australian coal imports. High prices of the company’s principal products bode well. Teck continues to implement its innovation-driven efficiency program, RACE21, which is expected to improve productivity across the business and drive annualized EBITDA. Escalating material costs primarily for diesel, labor and mining equipment might dent Teck’s margin.”

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TECK stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.