Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telecom Italia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.